LAHORE : Chief Justice of Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday summoned Advocate General in Punjab land scam case on January 6.

According to details, LHC CJ said that investigation revealed terrible facts behind the scandal as primary suspect, Chaudhry Arshad among others, used forged orders of courts to grab pieces of land expanding over 1.93 lac canals across the province.

“Will hold in-depth and unbiased investigation into the matter”, he added.

Notices have also been dispatched to the heads of other relevant departments.