LAHORE: The Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) has emerged as an effective platform to help and facilitate the expatriates. Commissioner Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab, Afzaal Bhatti said this while presiding over a departmental meeting, says a handout issued here on Sunday. He disclosed the Commission was working on fast track basis and half of the received complaints had already been redressed. –APP

He said the OPC was playing a very pivotal role in redressing different issues faced by the Overseas Pakistanis, adding that overseas Pakistanis could anytime, contact the OPC for solution of their complaints relating to the government agencies in the province.

The commissioner said the OPC had developed a state-of-the-art IT based system on the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

Through this system, complaints were referred to the concerned departments for further proceedings, he added.

He said the OPC monitored the whole process electronically to ensure in time redressal of the complaints.

Afzaal Bhatti said that district Overseas Committees were also playing their role to settle the issues.