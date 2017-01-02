LAHORE : Punjab Higher Education Commission has decided to take action against illegal private universities by shutting their campuses.

As many as 12 private universities have been declared upto the standard however, inspection of other universities is also underway.

Sources told that HEC has issued directives to the officials to clearly monitor the working and facilities of the institutions. The universities with substandard services would be shut down on immediate basis.

According to HEC, several universities constructed in small bungalows are running M.phil and PhD programs with lack of vigilant faculty and teachers due to which action is required against them.

It is pertinent to mention here that such universities are holding license from federal HEC which Punjab HEC is not accepting .

Chairperson of Punjab HEC Dr Nizam-ud-Din said that no favor or reference would be accommodated in this matter.