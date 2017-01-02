LAHORE - Many people in Lahore defied police crackdown and celebrated the New Year night in a ‘befitting manner’ by resorting to aerial firing, organising dance parties, and staging music concerts in posh areas.

Dozens of “troublemakers” were detained during raids in low-income neighborhoods but police were seen on security or protocol duties in the elite localities where most of the parties were taking place.

The trend of celebrating New Year night with “colourful activities” has picked up momentum in recent years. There was huge economic activity in the city’s downtown. Like previous years, liquor, drugs, parties, item girls, and aerial firing were the salient features of the New Year night in Lahore.

Last week, the provincial metropolis witnessed record sale of liquor. Almost all the leading hotels and guesthouses in town were full with guests on the eve of NY night. The panic buying triggered shortage of liquor on Saturday night and bootleggers sold local, Indian, and foreign brands on inflated rates.

Stage dancers were in high-demand and the ‘item girls’ were booked on almost double rates. The guesthouses and hotels located in posh localities like Gulberg, Defense, Model Town, and Johar Town had no more space to accommodate the new customers.

A good number of farmhouses actually became an ideal spot for partygoers. Although police raided some dance parties in the low-income neighborhoods yet cops were seen on security-cum-protocol duties at parties attended by city’s elite.

This all happened under the nose of top police officers and in the city of Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif. Insiders say the police were ordered not to raid dance parties in posh areas unless the participants create trouble for the local population.

Guesthouses, hotels, and rest houses were given freehand since they bribe police on monthly basis. The police also hesitate in raiding farmhouses run by city’s elite in various part of the metropolis. On the other hand, the police never raid leading hotels or motels.

A great number of young men riding on motorcycles came on city roads to celebrate the night in traditional manner. Those riding in cars were seen dancing on music amid traffic jumbles. There were hundreds of police deployed on roads but they were unable to control to the mess.

One week ago, the city police launched a crackdown across Lahore to stop aerial firing, one-wheeling, and the sale of liquor. Police arrested dozens of bootleggers, drug peddlers, and gamblers during the week-long campaign. But the crackdown failed to stop people from celebrating the event.

Unfortunately, the raids were conducted in low-income areas and those arrested were poor people. Officers filed criminal cases against them as they were caught with prostitutes or police seized a few bottles of liquor or drugs from their possession.

For an instance, city police arrested a few dozen people including young women as cops raided dance parties or rest houses in Wahdat Colony, Harbanspura, Shahdara Town, Mozang, and Nishtar Colony. Most of the dance parties were arranged in the posh areas where the guests were influential persons. They were served “all items” under police protocol.

Many young men of elite families were seen celebrating the event with friends in latest model cars while roaming on city roads. However, the police crackdown was only meant for the poor. Cops thrashed several motorcyclists on the Mall road, Jail road and Main Boulevard Gulberg as they failed to control the flow of traffic on the important arteries.

A spokesman for the Lahore police yesterday said that the police while taking action against troublemakers and eve teasers seized more than 1314 motorcycles (Honda 125).

“At least 11 persons were arrested for doing wheelie and 10 cases were registered against them,” the spokesman said. “Police also arrested 48 people for aerial firing and 23 cases were registered against them in different police stations.” Also, police seized firearms from their possession.

Every year, the sale of liquor and bookings at brothels and hotels increases manifold ahead of the New Year night event in Lahore. The elite of the town plans dance parties at farmhouses, mostly located in the suburbs of the provincial metropolis.

According to hotel managers, sever cold did not affect their business as they received more orders from the customers. Leading restaurants located in Gulberg, Model Town, and Defense area plan parties on the eve of New Year night.

The bootleggers this time noticed high-demand of various Indian and foreign brands in addition to locally made alcohol. Even, a bottle of locally made liquor was sold at Rs1000 to Rs 1250 in the black market.

Police deployed more than 5000 cops across the city to control eve-teasers and those who may go ‘overdose’ while celebrating the event with friends. The female dancers were in high-demand despite the middlemen increased the rates two times high for the night.

Since night-clubs and gambling dens are banned in the country and prohibited under the law, guesthouses and hotels have become a substitute source of ‘entertainment.’ Like previous years, the elite of town planned parties at the farmhouses on the Raiwind Road, Canal Road, Barki, Bedian and Defense Road.

A great number of rest houses located in Gulberg and Defense Housing Authority were in fact operating as brothels, police sources said. All party items from alcohol to prostitutes were offered to the clients with guarantee of no-police-raid at some guesthouses.

The police would raid and ransack the party only if the ‘concerned officials’ are not paid their due share, a party-organizer said. According to him, the popular guesthouses located in the posh localities had stopped more bookings because of high-demand of dancers and prostitutes on that night.

There was huge rush of shoppers outside the barrooms in the premises of city’s top hotels on Thursday and Saturday. At least four leading hotels are running barrooms with liquor of various brands on sale in abundant.

In addition to liquor and whiskey, the youth belonging to the City’s elite also consume recreational drugs to celebrate the event that comes once in year. On such occasions, the police play hide and seek with the bootleggers and middlemen associated with the prostitution trade to grab bribe. Generally, the policemen step up patrolling around the leading hotels and brothels to nab the bootleggers and other clients.