LAHORE - City police yesterday released the crime year ender stating that robbers hit the provincial metropolis for 3028 times in 2016. The incidents of robberies decreased significantly in 2016 from 2015 as new patrolling units took over city roads to fight criminals.

A police spokesman said the incidents of dacoity also decreased in 2016 as compared to 2015. At least 100 cases of dacoity were reported in 2015 and only 46 such cases were registered in 2016.

Similarly, at least 3028 cases of armed robberies were reported to police in 2016 against at least 3,679 such cases registered with police in 2015. Hence, the armed robberies decreased considerably.

According to spokesman, police noted 52 percent decrease in car-snatching cases during the same period. At least 47 car-snatching, 588 motorcycle-snatching, and 31 other vehicles' snatching incidents were reported to police in 2015, whereas 19 car-snatching, 478 motorcycle and 23 other vehicles snatching cases were registered in 2016.

A total of 82,871 crime incidents were reported in 2016 while 83,372 crime cases were reported in 2015. The incidents of dacoity, abduction for ransom, motor vehicle theft, terrorism and others also decreased in 2016. Similarly, 371 murder cases, 28 cases of dacoity-cum-murder, nine of abduction for ransom, 4 terrorism incidents were registered in 2015 whereas 369 murder cases, 17 cases of dacoity-cum-murder and five cases of abduction for ransom were registered in 2016.

Likewise, 1,055 incidents related to car theft, 4,594 motorcycle theft and 439 other vehicles theft incidents were registered in 2015, while 748 cases of car theft, 4027 motorcycle theft and 410 other vehicles theft cases were reported in 2016.