LAHORE - Petition against contaminated milk and water was the main case during the last week.

The Supreme Court (Lahore registry) expressed dismay over the poor performance of Punjab Food Authority, with directions to it to hold inspection of all dairies and water plants on a petition challenging the contaminated water and milk.

The Supreme Court issued notices to the firms playing havoc with the lives of citizens by selling toxic milk and water.

In their reports, Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR), University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences and University of Agriculture Faisalabad told the apex court that major dairies and water plants were not meeting standard and quality.

“Milk samples collected from different companies contain sugarcane juice, formalin (commonly known as methanal and is used for preserving dead bodies), and heavy metal components which are injurious to health,” the Supreme Court was reported.

A court-assigned commission and Punjab Food Authority also confirmed in their reports that major dairies and water distributors were committing criminal negligence.

The PCSIR labs submitted eleven reports - one on ultra high temperature (UHT) and 10 on pasteurised milk.

A report of the PCSIR, previously filed with the court, stated that except Haleeb Milk, all samples taken from UHT (ultra-high-temperature) standardised milk manufacturers were found fit for human consumption. While the report on pasteurised milk said all samples, except Prema milk, were found to be unfit for human consumption.

The UVAS reported: “Sugarcane quantity is present in UHT Haleeb Milk. As regards pasteurised milk, sugarcane quantity is found in Ashaa Milk, Adams Milk and Anhaar Milk while heavy metal components have been found in UHT standardised milk samples of Day Fresh, Good Milk, Haleeb Milk, Milk Pak and Nurpur.”

In its report, the UAF said: “Out of seven UHT samples, all were found fit for human consumption. As regards pasteurised milk of 10 companies, formalin and added sugar have been found in Adams and Ashaa Milk.”

The report filed by commission on water read: “None of the companies identified in the aforesaid order meet the licensing criteria laid down under the law/rules and certain deficiencies have also been pointed out along with photographs.”

Following the SC order, Punjab Food Authority also submitted its report in which it claimed that outlets of five dairies including Asha, Dalda dairies, Al-Fajar Dairy Foods, Al-Fazal Foods have been found violating the basic hygienic standard and quality.

At this, the SC issued notice to Jami water, Asana Mineral water, Royal Mineral water, Bahria Water, Abbeyar Water, Oasis Water Plant, Pharmagen water, Wajyan Pure Drinking Water, Cool Valley Water and Fatima Ultra Filtration Plant. The apex court also directed milk manufacturing companies and water plants to submit replies by next hearing.

Barrister Zafarullah Khan had moved the court against the sale of contaminated milk and water across the country.

During the week, the SC also sought assistance of attorney general of Pakistan and advocate general of Punjab on questions raised on Parks and Horticulture Authority’s powers regarding installation of billboards/outdoor advertisements.

A two-judge bench comprising Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed was hearing a petition against issuance of no objection certificates (NOCs) for installation of publicity boards by Faisalabad district administration.

The bench observed that a previous order regarding removal of giant billboards in Karachi had changed the face of the city.

However, the bench said it was not going to pass any direct order in Faisalabad case and would hear the advertisement companies first.

Justice Saeed said it was astonishing that the government appeared to be afraid of action against the advertisement companies. The bench issued notices to the companies for next hearing.

The bench observed that the court wanted to know that as to how the billboards of such immense sizes, which endangered public life and property, were permitted to be installed at public places.

The bench directed the attorney general and advocate general to appear in person on next hearing and assist the court on powers of the PHA with regard to giving permission for installation of billboards.

Two unusual incidents of police’ raid at the house of a judicial officer and torture on a judicial bailiff surprised everyone, especially the judicial authorities.

Jalalpur Bhattian police tortured a judicial bailiff when it reached there for recovery of ten detainees at the police station. They also snatched from them the court record. While in Rajanpur, the city of district Rahim Yar Khan, SHO and a sub-inspector conducted raid at the residence of a civil judge without warrants. Police also misbehaved with the family members of the judge, ransacked his house and threw out the luggage.

Lahore High Court Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, on the complaints of both incidents, took notice, ordered the registrar office to fix the matters before Justice Syed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi. The CJ directed the registrar office to convert the complaints into petitions. Justice Naqvi took up the matters and summoned the DPOs of both districts for January 2 (today) to explain as to how and why these incidents took place.

These incidents are awful, however, it was the authorities who took notice in time and sought explanation from the police, perhaps, because the victims were the officials of the judiciary. It reflects what may happen to a common citizen if police don’t spare even a judicial officer and a bailiff working on the directions of a court.

Mian Muzaffar Ahmad, former ATC Judge and prosecutor, is quite pessimistic about reforms in police. He says that it is nutshell of his sixty years professional experience that reforms seem impossible in police.

He says that strict punishment to the police officials who are found guilty of professional dishonesty is the only way towards some change in police. Nobody cares when a common mortal is humiliated by police. However, it is not just police as many other state departments also do not work.