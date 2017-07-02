LAHORE - The launching ceremony of Maqsood Chaughtai's book `Qlm Ka Mazdoor', was held here on Saturday.

Bazm-e-Waris Shah arranged the ceremony at Quaid-e-Azam Liberary, Bagh-e-Jinnah here. An Eid Millan party and a poetic contest was also part of the ceremony.

Eminent literary persons including Shugufta Ghazal Hashmi, Zohaib Saeed, Dr Mugheesuddin Sheikh, Dr Anjum Zia, Rahat Ali Jafri, MZ Kanwal, Muhammad Farooq Chohan, Syed Khalid Yazdani, Prof Nazar Bhinder, Allama Abdul Sattar Asim, Dr Faiza Latif, Hafiz Mujtaba Kamal and a number of others participated in the ceremony. The speakers highlighted various aspects of the book and paid tribute to the writer. They said that the book highlighted dignity of work of writers, lawyers, journalists and poets, etc.

Writer of the book Maqsood Chaughtai, in his remarks, said that he visited various countries including Germany, Denmark, Holland, Iran, Turkey, Belgium, Switzerland, Norway etc.

He said that the book consisted of his observations and understanding of the importance of work of those who do labour with a pen.