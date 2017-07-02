LAHORE - No sign of physical torture was found on Member National Assembly Jamshed Dasti, according to the reports submitted by judges of Anti-Terrorism Courts of Sargodha and DG Khan before the Lahore High Court on Saturday.

Dasti is facing charges of water theft after Irrigation department moved an application against him.

A press release issued by LHC quoted the report of the DG Khan’s ATC judge that no sign of rats or scorpions was found from the cell of jail where MNA Jamshed Dasti was kept. The accused was kept in a normal cell instead of B-Category, the report added. The judge, in his report, further stated that about 40 people including Dasti’s mother and sister visited him in the jail.

The judge of ATC Sargodha said that Jamshed Dasti was kept in B-Category cell on his application while his medical examination by the local doctors showed that he was not torture and there was no sign of any violence on his body.

On June 29, a video showed Dasti crying for help in a prison van outside building of a court and saying that he was hungry for last six days. The video also showed him very feeble and desperate. He made appeal to the judicial authorities to take notice of severe torture on him in the jail cell where he said rats and scorpions were released.

LHC Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah took notice of the media reports and directed the judges of ATCs of Sargodha and DG Khan to submit reports about the situation claimed by the accused MNA.