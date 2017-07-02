LAHORE - Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced a financial assistance of Rs800,000 each for the heirs of those who died in a chairlift incident in Murree a few days ago. He said the Punjab government equally shared the grief of the grieving families. He said that his and Punjab government’s sympathies were with the bereaved families. The chairlift crashed near Haveliyan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, but those killed belonged to Rawalpindi/Islamabad.