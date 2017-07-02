LAHORE - Minister for Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Kh Salman Rafiq has said the first liver transplant would be carried out in December 2017 on the completion of first phase of Pakistan Kidney, Liver Transplant & Research Institute.

Talking to the media after a meeting of steering committee on hepatitis control at PKLI on Saturday, the minister said that hepatitis filter clinics were set up under the umbrella of PKLI in 25 districts. These would be satellite clinics attached with the main filter clinic at Bedian Road, he added.

The Infrastructure Development Authority Punjab would revamp buildings of filter clinics where required, he also stated.

Minister Primary & Secondary Health Kh Imran Nazir, P&SH Secretary Ali Jan Khan, PKLI President Prof Saeed Akhtar, Special Health Secretary Dr Faisal Zahoor, Punjab Hepatitis Control Program Director Dr Zahida Sarwar, Additional Health Secretary (Technical) Dr Ahsan Altaf and members of PKLI attended the meeting.

In a separate meeting, Minister for Primary & Secondary Health Kh Imran Nazir reviewed performance of different wings and vertical programs. The meeting discussed in detail procurement of medicines for next fiscal year, revamping of 85 tehsil headquarters hospitals, handing over of all Basic Health Units of 14 districts to Punjab Health Facilities Management Company from Punjab Rural Supports Program (PRSP).

Imran Nazir directed making arrangements for providing treatment to people during expected flood. He also directed improving routine immunization coverage under EPI Program.

Meanwhile, Secretary Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Najam Ahmed Shah directed strengthening cardiac units at tertiary care hospitals for easing burden on Punjab Institute of Cardiology.

Chairing a meeting to review working of cardiac units and PIC at Civil Secretariat on Saturday, he constituted a committee headed by PIC Chief Executive Prof Nadeem Hayat Malik for formulating recommendations for strengthening cardiac units. The committee will submit report within three days.

The meeting evaluated proposal of setting up a filter clinic at the Services Hospital so that only serious patients were referred to PIC for treatment. The meeting also discussed the issues relating to the functioning of cardiac units of teaching hospitals.