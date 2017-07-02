Cop killed on road

LAHORE: A police constable died while six others injured in an accident in Raiwind area of the city on Saturday.

Constable Majid, posted at Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh, was going to office on a motorbike when he lost his balance and rammed into a speeding motorcycle rickshaw. Police said the constable and six rickshaw passengers suffered critical injuries and were taken to nearby hospital where constable succumbed to his injuries. –Staff Reporter

Man, son crushed by truck

LAHORE: A rashly driven truck crushed two men riding a motorbike on Raiwind Road. Hakim and his son Parvaiz were on their way home on motorcycle when they got crushed under a truck. The driver fled the scene leaving his truck on the road. Police shifted the bodies to morgue and registered the case against the unidentified driver. –Staff Reporter