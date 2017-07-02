LAHORE - Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said the Punjab government has given a Rs635 billion development programme in the budget for this year.

The volume of this development programme is 15 per cent bigger than the development programme of the previous year, he said. Implementation of this Annual Development Programme will usher in a new era of progress and prosperity in the province and change the lifestyle of the masses, the chief minister said while talking to elected representatives here yesterday.

The chief minister said that development of the social sector on a sustainable basis “is our utmost priority”. He said that Rs345 billion had been earmarked for promotion of education in the current financial year, “as we are well aware of the fact that only education is the key to development and prosperity”. He said the Punjab government had started programmes to equip children with education and incorporated students of other provinces into the educational projects to reinforce national solidarity. He said that 500,000 girls from underprivileged districts were getting education under the Zewar-e-Taaleem Programme. He said that more than 2.5 million students were given education through the programmes of the Punjab Education Foundation. He said that new educational institutions, colleges and universities were being set up all over the province.

The chief minister said that provision of best health facilities to people “is our priority” and Rs263.22 billion had been allocated for this purpose. He said that a clean drinking water project had been initiated in southern Punjab to provide millions of people with potable water. He said that agriculture had a key position in the provincial economy and “we have taken revolutionary steps to promote agriculture and livestock”. He said this was the first time in the history of Pakistan that interest-free loans of Rs100 billion were being given to small farmers. He said that farmers had also been given relief by cutting the prices of fertilisers. He said that these initiatives had a positive impact on the agriculture sector and increased agriculture production.

MESSAGE ON INT’L CO-OPERATIVE DAY

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said the global movement for cooperation is aimed at disposing of exploitative forces and working firmly together to guarantee a fair distribution of assets.

“This movement teaches us the importance of unity. The performance of agriculture in Punjab and cooperative institutions in the housing sector is exemplary,” the chief minister said in his message on International Co-operative Day.

The chief minister said the Punjab government and people expressed solidarity with the international volunteer cooperation and reiterated that they would implement this global movement in Punjab. He said that distribution of loans of billions of rupees annually to farmers and provision of residential facilities to the public by the cooperative institutions was undoubtedly commendable nevertheless this sector should be more dynamic. The past governments did not work to highlight the role of cooperative institutions, he said. The credit goes to the incumbent government, which has taken measures to restore these institutions, he said.

The chief minister said that all cooperative organisations in the province would be mobilised so that people could have and grab opportunities to improve their financial conditions. He said the Punjab government had allocated funds to activate cooperative institutions and highlight their role in the province. He said the government had taken initiatives like restructuring of the Punjab Provincial Cooperative Bank Limited, biometric transfer of plots in Cooperative Housing Societies and computerisation of Cooperative Societies across the province. “Our government has completed various projects of public welfare with transparency and introduced new terminology of ‘Punjab Speed’ around the world,” he added. He said that cooperative institutions needed to adopt a similar strategy to make their role ideal for all.

CONDOLENCES OFFERED

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed sorrow and grief over the sad demise of senior journalist, author, writer and worker of the Pakistan Movement, Muhammad Sharif Farooq.

In a condolence message, the chief minister said that Farooq was a renowned journalist and author of many books and his services in the field of journalism and literature would always be remembered. He expressed sympathies, offered condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul.