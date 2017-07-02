LAHORE - A judicial magistrate on Saturday dismissed bail petitions of two suspects involved in making a student blind with a sharp-edge weapon and chopping off his genitals.

Hanif and Zeeshan, the suspects, moved post-arrest bails and submitted that police falsely implicated them in the case as they had nothing to do with the alleged incident. They requested the court to grant them bails. The police said that investigation found their role in the said crime. After hearing arguments of both sides, magistrate Farooq Azam Sohal dismissed their bail petitions.

Aesh Muhammad, a student of 9th class, has been receiving treatment at Mayo Hospital after the suspects abducted him from the way back to home from his school and made him blind with a sharp edge weapon. The suspects also chopped off his genitals over alleged harassment of the suspects’ daughter by the victim boy.

KIDNEY SCAM

A sessions court on Saturday rejected bail petition of a woman involved in illegal organ-transplant scandal.

The suspect, Safia Bibi had moved the court for her bail saying that she was not involved in the crime she was booked in. The prosecution opposed his bail and said that she was a facilitator of doctors involved in the illegal transplantation of kidney and other human organs.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) booked her after prime suspects Dr Fawad Mumtaz, Dr Altamash Kharal, Umar Draz and Muhammad Shahzad informed the authorities about her role.

Housing scheme chief summoned

A local court on Saturday summoned Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Tariq Gardens Housing Scheme Hisham Usama Khan in person for July 4 on a contempt petition, according to APP. Civil Judge Saifullah Kahloon passed these orders on a contempt petition, filed by the residents of Tariq Gardens for violating the court stay orders regarding provision of basic facilities including boundary wall around the housing society graveyard.

Earlier, the counsel for the residents argued before the court that the respondent had been collecting millions of rupees as development fund from the residents of the Tariq Gardens, but no basic facilities were being provided to them. The counsel maintained that the residents stood in violation of the law for their failure to provide basic facilities to the residents.

He maintained that the court had issued instructions to the CEO Tariq Gardens to comply with the court orders, but no action was taken by the management of the scheme.

After hearing the arguments, the court summoned the CEO Tariq Gardens Housing Scheme in person on July 4.