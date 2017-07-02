LAHORE - The University of Engineering and Technology has congratulated Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) on landmark achievement to become the full signatory of Washington Accord (WA) which is a prestigious global forum of International Engineering Alliance (IEA).

UET Lahore Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid Saturday convened a meeting of deans and heads of all departments wherein a resolution was passed to congratulate Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) on this international recognition for engineering qualification.

The tremendous efforts of PEC Chairman Engr Jawed Salim Qureshi, the Governing Body of PEC, EAQEC Convener Prof Dr Niaz Ahmad, PEC’s Accreditation Division head Engr Dr Nasir Mahmood Khan, and all others involved were appreciated.

The efforts and contributions of the former chairs PEC Engr Rukhsana Zubairi and Engr Abdul Qadir Shah were also acknowledged.

The PEC worked extremely hard in this journey to first become the flagship/ provisional member in 2011 and now earning the honour in 2017 by becoming full signatory of WA. The membership of WA will enhance and improve the quality of engineering programs in the country as well as the international recognition of Pakistani graduates and engineers.

The UET Lahore is one of the few leading engineering universities of Pakistan that has adopted Outcome Based Education (OBE) System for all engineering programs in accordance with Washington Accord to improve the quality and international recognition.