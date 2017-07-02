LAHORE - Parts of the country including Lahore remained in the grip of muggy weather on Saturday with experts predicting the prevailing conditions to persist during the next couple of days.

Hot and humid conditions prevailed in most parts of the country. However, rain-thundershowers with gusty winds occurred at isolated places in Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Hazara divisions and Kashmir.

Though the mercury decreased considerably due to widespread rains in recent days, high humidity made the weather sultry that caused people to sweat profusely throughout the day.

Dadu, Larkana and Dalbandin remained hottest places in the country where mercury rose as high as 44 degree Celsius. Maximum temperature in Sibbi, Padidan, Nokkundi and Jacobabad was recorded 43C.

Maximum and minimum temperature in Lahore was recorded 36C and 25C respectively. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded 47 per cent.

According to the experts, seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan. Weak monsoon currents are penetrating in eastern parts of the country.

The Meteorological department has forecast mainly hot and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next couple of days. However, rain-thundershowers with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha divisions, Islamabad, Fata, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.