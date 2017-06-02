LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court summoned the accused in a case of torture on a teenage boy after Sunder police presented challan on Thursday.

Muhammad Hanif, the prime suspect, is facing charges of hitting Aish Muhammad, a student of 9th class, damaging his genitals and making him blind with a knife over his alleged relation with his daughter.

Sunder police also booked Shan, Sohail and others under section 324 of PPC on the complaint of Muhammad Javed, the father of the victim.

The complainant told the police that his son Aish and his friend Waqar were going to home on a bike after attending their school classes when four unidentified people stopped them, took them to a field and tortured them.