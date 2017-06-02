LAHORE - The National Accountability Bureau on Thursday obtained physical remand of a Customs official involved in corruption of millions of rupees.

Iftikhar Cheema, the accused, is facing charges of making assets beyond his known sources of income, a NAB spokesperson said. He was arrested from Lahore.

The accused was produced in accountability court after all the charges were proved true against him. Cheema worked at Lahore and Sialkot ports as Principal Appraiser and during his postings, he minted money through unfair means.–Staff Reporter

The bureau, during investigations, unearthed 14 Kanal and 9 marla land in his name in posh areas of DHA, while one kanal in Johar Town, 12 kanals and 10 marla in another area adjacent to Johar Town.

Apart from this, millions of rupees were found in the bank accounts of accused, for which he could not prove any justification or source of income.