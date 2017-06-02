LAHORE: The Walled City Lahore Authority, Akhuwat and Punjab AIDS Control Programme have introduced a new project “Sahat, Taleem-o-Hunar” for health education/awareness, hygiene & beautification and interest free microfinance support for the poor in Walled City.

An MoU among the three partners was signed at the PACP Complex on Thursday.

Walled City Lahore Authority Director General Kamran Lashari, Akhuwat Executive Director Dr Amjad Saqib and PACP Director Dr Adnan Zafar Khan signed the milestone agreement, which provides collaboration framework for integrated development in the Walled City.

“Initially the project will be piloted in two union councils where with the support of the elected representatives, an integrated package of health education and awareness, vocational training and soft loans will be provided to the residents of the area,” said Kamran Lashari.