LAHORE - A sack-packed body of a 23-year-old man was found in the Kahna police precincts on Thursday.

Some passersby spotted a suspicious bag in the fields and alerted the police by phone. The area police reached the spot and recovered the blood-soaked body from the bag. The body bore torture marks and police called it blind murder.

“First, we are trying to establish the identity of the victim. This will help us reach close to the killers,” an officer told The Nation.

Separately, a 35-year-old man was found dead in a drain in Gulshan-e-Ravi police limits. Rescuers took the body to morgue. The police say they were investigating.

EDHI BURIED 32

unclaimed bodies in May

The Edhi Foundation arranged coffins and buried at least 32 unclaimed bodies in Lahore during the last month, a spokesman for the charity said on Thursday.

During the month of May, he said, the Edhi foundation received at least 32 unclaimed bodies from different parts of the metropolis. The bodies were kept at the Edhi mortuary. They were buried at Miyani Sahib Graveyard after the foundation made arrangements for their burial.

Also, the foundation provided ambulance services to at least 5493 patients during the last month and also shifted 134 bodies to the morgue after they died in road mishaps in different parts of the provincial metropolis.

The welfare organization also provided free treatment and medicines to 7983 patients in its free dispensary in Allama Iqbal Town during the previous month. Similarly, the foundation served free food to 11,247 persons during the last month.