LAHORE - The Lahore High Court Bar Association on Thursday passed a resolution against Nehal Hashmi, a former member of PML-N, over charges of threatening “those investigating Sharif family in Panama leaks”, requesting the Supreme Court to award him exemplary punishment.

The Bar held general house meeting and presented the issue of Nehal Hashmi before the members and reiterated the demand of PM’s resignation over Panama leaks. A larger number of lawyers were present there in the meeting.

The meeting of the bar and demand of the PM’s resignation is the part of the plan of the leaders of the both Supreme Court Bar Association and Lahore High Court Bar Association. In a previous press conference, the LHCBA office bearers said they would hold protest on every Thursday but the proper move against the PM would be launched after Eid, if he did not tender resignation.

Addressing the bar members, Secretary Aamir Saeed Rawn said that the supporters of PML-N attacked May 20th convention to ruin it and then tried to buy the lawyers. He said they could not buy the lawyers.

The secretary demanded the PM to tender resignation and to appear before the Joint Investigation Team.

Vice-President of the bar, Rashid Lodhi said that Gullu Butt got shelter in Governor House after committing devastation. He asked Punjab governor Rafiq Rajwana to apologise over hatching conspiracies against the bar and supporting attack on the convention.

“Ban on his entry would remain intact if he (the governor) failed to apologise over what he did,” said Lodhi.

The lawyers also staged camp and chanted slogans, “Go Nawaz Go”.