LAHORE - The British High Commission continued its photography exhibition tour at the British Council Lahore Library on Thursday.

The exhibition, titled ‘Shared History. Shared Future’, showcased the 70th anniversary of UK and Pakistan relations and was attended by a diverse crowd- government officials, academia, and public and private sector, artists.

Throughout the year, the British Council Pakistan and the British High Commission is organising several events and activities to mark decades of bilateral relations.

The new Lahore Library of the British Council has also become Pakistan’s first LEED certified public building and the first LEED project in the historic city of Lahore.