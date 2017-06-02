LAHORE - The Punjab government promoted 27 Private Secretaries and 10 Superintendents to BS-17 at the rank of Section Officer and also included them in Provincial Management Service (PMS) and also posted them SO in different departments.

According to the notification issued on Thursday, the Superintendents who promoted to BS-17 and posted as SO include Nadeem Ghani has been posted as SO Information, Ejaz Ahmad Malik as SO Complaints CS Office, Ayub Khan as SO Population Welfare, Mohammed Akram as SO Finance, Mukaram Majeed as SO Admin-I (S&GAD), Manzoor Ahmed as SO Finance, Afzal Khan as SO CS Office, Saeed Ahmed as SO Punjab Civil Officers Mess, Mohammed Shafqat as SO Finance and Mohammed Yousaf as SO Home.

The PS who have been promoted to BS-17 and posted as SO include Hussain Ajmal has been posted as SO Health, Akram Assi as SO Local Government.