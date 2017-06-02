LAHORE - The PML-N government in Punjab is presenting its last budget for the fiscal year 2017-18 today (Friday) with expected total outlay of Rs2.13 trillion against the last year’s outlay of Rs1.68 trillion.

Punjab Finance Minister Dr Ayesha Ghous Pasha will present the budget. The next financial year’s general revenue receipts are estimated at Rs1521 billion, as the provincial government would receive a total of Rs1079 billion from federal divisible pool under National Finance Commission (NFC) Award.

Moreover, a total of Rs340 billion will be generated from province’s own revenues, including Rs248.32 billion in tax revenue and Rs98.72 billion in non-tax revenue.

Sources said out of Rs670b being allocated for the annual development programme, Rs198.12b will be proposed for vital social sectors, including, agriculture, education, health, water supply and sanitation, women development and social security.

Under infrastructure development sector, the maximum chunk of Rs110b will be given to roads, followed by Rs47b for irrigation and Rs19 b for urban development. Under the service sector, Rs97.23b will be reserved for transport. Around Rs9b will be allocated for energy sector and Rs7.5 b for skills development programme. Under Punjab skills development project, an estimated 80,000 trainees will directly benefit from the project, including 20 percent females.

Other major development projects in the budget will be School Strengthening Programme (Rs55b), Saaf Pani Programme (Rs34b), Rural Roads Programme (Rs29b), rehabilitation of urban and rural water supply and sewage system (Rs16.33b), good governance initiatives and IT (Rs16 billion) industries (Rs14.6b) and TMA Development (Rs13 b).