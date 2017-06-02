LAHORE - Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the transport authorities to prepare feasibility reports for launching Ropeways Transport programme in the province.

Chairing a meeting on Thursday, the CM said that Ropeways Transport is a brilliant idea which would attract a number of the people.

A foreign company, engaged in the preparation of Ropeways system, has agreed to work with the Punjab government for this programme, he added.

He directed the relevant authorities to make a plan for launching the Ropeways Transport at four different places - Imamia Colony to Railway Station, Jehangir’s Tomb to Greater Iqbal Park, Jallo Morre to Thokar Niaz Baig and from Islamabad to Murree.