LAHORE - Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the transport authorities to prepare feasibility reports for launching Ropeways Transport programme in the province.
Chairing a meeting on Thursday, the CM said that Ropeways Transport is a brilliant idea which would attract a number of the people.
A foreign company, engaged in the preparation of Ropeways system, has agreed to work with the Punjab government for this programme, he added.
He directed the relevant authorities to make a plan for launching the Ropeways Transport at four different places - Imamia Colony to Railway Station, Jehangir’s Tomb to Greater Iqbal Park, Jallo Morre to Thokar Niaz Baig and from Islamabad to Murree.
This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 02-Jun-2017 here.