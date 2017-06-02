LAHORE - A 40-year-old woman, who was admitted to the Jinnah Hospital with serious head injuries the other day, died there on early Thursday.

The victim was identified by police as Nasreen, a resident of Mohalla Shah Munawar. The lady received multiple head injuries during street fight the other day.

Police said that the woman was hit in the head with bricks by their neighbours as they clashed over some dispute. The police filed a criminal case against the attackers and were investigating the death.