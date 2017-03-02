LAHORE - The provincial authorities yesterday cautioned that police security must be heightened across Lahore as leading English medium schools face terrorist threat.

According to the latest alert some terrorists have also been “dispatched to Lahore for targeting modern English medium schools.” The security advisory issued from the provincial government on Tuesday further revealed that four terrorists were dispatched to Bara and Peshawar to target schools in the month of March. Similarly, some terrorists were sent to Lahore. “Their facilitators are already present in Peshawar,” according to the letter sent to the provincial police officer, capital city police officer, Secretary schools education department, and the Lahore’s Divisional Commissioner. The police and district administration were directed that all vital installations including important buildings, hospitals, and schools must be kept under strict vigilance. A police spokesman last night told The Nation that additional police force are deployed at all the important buildings and modern schools. Similarly, the Police Response Units are conducting armed patrolling in important and sensitive localities across the city.

Last month, several leading schools were closed at least for two days when a suicide bomber struck a protest rally on Lahore’s The Mall.