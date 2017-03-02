LAHORE - Civil Defence Department arranged a seminar in connection with International Civil Defence Day at Jinnah Hall on Wednesday.

Lord Mayor Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) Col (r) Mubashir Javed and Deputy Commissioner Sumair Ahmed Syed were the chief guests at the seminar largely attended by people from various walks of life.

Addressing the participants, Mayor MCL and DC Lahore were all praise for civil defense volunteers for performing duties at Ramzan Bazaars, Sunday Bazaars, Muharrum and Milad processions. They also lauded their services during wars of 1965 and 1971.

They also highlighted the importance of civil defense and urged citizens to attend different trainings. Civil Defense Officer Lahore Qari Alam Shar presented annual report on services of volunteers.

In his message on World Civil Defence Day, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said the Civil Defense is a well-organized institute being setup with collaboration of government which works for enhancing power and capacity building of nation during war and peace.

“Civil Defense takes in all those steps which will hinder enemies to achieve their targets during their attack unalike real fight. It actually includes such activities of Government which arm people with every needful precautionary step as will help them to survive from earthquake and other natural calamities to form safe society.

To minimise the loss of life and property of citizens, civil defense plays a vital role and the responsibility of saving people in war and peace lies at them. Observing Civil Defense Day is an attempt to make people ponder and adopt precautionary measures in advance also it is notable to pay homage to all those people and organizations that are rendering valuable services during wars and calamities breakout, he added. Shehbaz Sharif said that it is the need of hour to reorganize this institute at concrete basis and equip with latest trends to execute more efficiently.”