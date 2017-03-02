LAHORE: A family was burnt to death as fire erupted in a house located in Lahore today morning.

Fire broke out at the third floor of residential building located in Mozang area of Lahore. It engulfed the whole floor, leaving three persons dead.

The rescue teams reached the area and extinguished the fire. Later the rescue officials shifted the bodies to local hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The deceased were identified as Zahid, Samina, and daughter Ayesha. The bodies of deceased were burnt cent percent.

Rescue officials said that reasons behind the fire outbreak could not be ascertained as yet.