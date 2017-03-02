LAHORE - Punjab’s Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education department has directed the heads of all the teaching hospitals, autonomous medical institutions and specialized healthcare institutes to remain on high alert in connection with the final match of Pakistan Super League on March 5.

The department has issued written instructions to the vice chancellors of KEMU, FJMU, Chairman Shaikh Zayed Medical Complex Lahore, all the principals of autonomous medical institutions, CE Mayo Hospital, all the MSs of teaching hospitals, all the heads of Specialized Health Institutions and Director Institute of Blood Transfusion Services to ensure foolproof arrangements to provide medical cover for the public and to meet any untoward situation.

They have also been directed to cancel leaves of the employees of the hospitals to ensure provision of efficient medical services. Moroever, they have been asked to ensure availability of life saving drugs, functionality of medical equipment.

The IBTS director and the Blood Transfusion Authority secretary have been directed to ensure availability of matched blood of all the blood groups according to the list to be provided by the focal person, DOH Dr Muhammad Saeed.

The administration of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital has been directed to establish a 6-bed temporary hospital at Pearl Continental hotel with immediate effect which would remain functional till March 07.

All the senior doctors, nurses would be deputed according to the SOPs along with the sufficient stock of life saving drugs.

The chief executive of Punjab Institute of Cardiology has been directed to deploy a cardiac ambulance fully equipped along with staff i.e. doctors and health professionals at Qaddafi stadium in coordination with the Deputy Commission Lahore on March 05.

Lahore General Hospital has been directed to establish a 25-bed hospital at Hockey Stadium from March 3 and should remain functional till 7:00am on March 06. The hospital should be equipped with all the necessary equipments, staff including senior doctors, nurses and allied health professionals according to the SOPs with sufficient stock of life saving medicines, I.V. fluids, different suture materials etc.

SH&ME Secretary Najam Ahamd Shah has directed all the officers and heads of hospitals and specialized institutions to ensure implementation on the instructions and make arrangements accordingly to provide best medical cover to the people on the final match of Pakistan Super League. He warned that no leniency would be tolerated at any cost.