LAHORE - Muhammad Akmal, a 24-year old employee of the Lahore High Court, has challenged allegedly out-of-turn appointments and promotions in the court.

He claimed in his petition that all those persons who have been holding seats, status or posts at the LHC in leverage of Rule 26 of the rules may hamper and cause impediment in the promotion of genuine and deserving employees.

He also submitted that the relevant officers dealing with the promotion cases may also be directed to abide by the settled laws and judgments of the apex court.

Since 2009, Akmal said, he had been waiting for his promotion as additional registrar but many others who were appointed under Rule 26 had been enjoying good status along with perks and privileges.

The petitioner relied upon PLD 2016 SC 961 in the case of “Ch Muhammad Akram Advocate” as well as upon 2015 SCMR 456 in the “Ali Azhar Khan Baloch Case” saying that in the recent past drastic changes took place regarding the appointment and promotions of the officials with state institutions.

In the light of the SC judgment, he alleged, all appointments and promotions made under Rule 26 of the LHC establishment rules were out of turn appointments and promotions. The petitioner said since he had been performing his duties efficiently, diligently and with punctuality particularly without complaint, conversely he earned honorarium regularly and appreciation, green letters. Therefore, he said, he considered himself to be a fit person for his promotion.

He prayed to the LHC that principally further appointments, inductions and promotions may be stopped and the posts lying vacant ordered to be not to be fulfilled till the final disposal of his petition or till the matter in question is finally resolved.

He requested the court that all out of turn appointments and promotions be declared null and void.

Former Brig, Arshad indicted in DHA scam

A national accountability court on Wednesday indicted Hammad Arshad and former project director of DHA Brigadier (r) Khalid Nazir Butt for their alleged involvement in DHA scam of Rs 17 billion.

However, both the suspects refused to accept the charges. At this, the NAB court directed the NAB officials to produce witnesses about the allegations leveled against the suspects.

The NAB officials produced both accused before the court under strict security arrangements. The officials alleged that Hammad Arshad and co-accused Brigadier (r) Khalid Nazir Butt defrauded 26,000 people by collecting more than Rs.17 billion in the name of plots. They alleged the accused sold out plots of the martyred.

They also stated that Khalid Butt allowed the Globaco to launch the project without acquisition of 10,000 kanals of land and getting the master plan approved from the executive board of DHA. The court would resume hearing on March 13.