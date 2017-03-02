LAHORE - The Lahore High Court on Wednesday directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to submit report on a bail petition moved by an Afghan citizen arrested over charges of illegal stay in Pakistan under Foreigners Act 2016.

Justice Syed Mazhar Ali Akbar Naqvi of the LHC passed the order. The Judge observed that the cases of Afghan citizens did not come under the jurisdiction of police but it fell under the jurisdiction of FIA.

During the hearing, Jan Gull through his counsel submitted that he had been living in Pakistan for many years and his children were also born here. The petitioner said that the police registered FIR against him under Foreigners Act despite furnishing birth certificates and school record of his children. He prayed that police be directed to release him on bail.

The court would resume hearing on March 20.