Obituary

LAHORE: Sadaqat Ali Shah, member of known Lal Haveli Imambargah family, passed away on Wednesday. The deceased was brother of Firasat Ali Shah and Basharat Ali Shah, and cousin of Inayat Ali Shah and Sajjad Rizvi. Qul of the deceased will be held at 3pm at Lal Haveli on Friday.

Plantation drive

LAHORE: Government Islamia College Railway Road principal inaugurated week-long plantation campaign by planting a sapling in the college premises on Wednesday. Addressing the students, he shed light on the importance of trees and urged them to make the campaign successful by planting maximum trees. He also emphasized upon faculty members to plant saplings in the college campus. He particularly eulogised the services of Prof Moeen-ud-Din, Prof Ashraf and Prof Hafeez of Biology Department. –PR