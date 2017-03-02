LAHORE - A delegation of senior lawyers headed by newly-elected General Secretary of Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) Amir Saeed Raan called on PML-Q president Chaudhary Shujat Hussain, senior leaders Ch Parvez Elahi and Moonis Elahi at their residence on Monday.

The PML-Q leaders heartily felicitated the bar's newly-elected office-bearers.

The delegation included Ahmad Owais advocate, Adam Saeed Raan, Akif Tahir, Abdul Raza Khan, Hamid Akram, Sheraan Zafar, Muhammad Ashfaq Amir and Nayyer Jamal advocate among others.

PML-Q spokesperson Kamil Ali Agha was also present on the occasion.

Ch Shujat and Ch Parvez said that the Lahore High Court always played its active role in positive manner in matters of national and public interests, in the provision of timely justice and lawyers’ community welfare.

Moonis Elahi said that his party has given great importance to the opinion of the lawyers in every matter and will stand with them in future also.

Amir Raan, who is also PML Lawyers’ Wing Additional General Secretary, said that Ch Parvez Elahi’s tenure in Punjab was golden one during which besides welfare and well-being of the lawyers community, ideal and effective measures were taken for ensuring provision of cheap and quick justice for common and poor man.