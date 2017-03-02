LAHORE - Capital city police officer Muhammad Amin Wains on Wednesday said that the police would throw a massive security blanket across Lahore to ensure best and foolproof security arrangement for the PSL final.

Thousands of police, in additional to paramilitary troops, are on-guard in the provincial metropolis where the final cricket match of the mega event would be played on March 5. Last week, Police commandoes launched a major security sweep around the Qaddafi stadium.

The city police chief further said that a massive police force was being mobilised for the mega cricket event. “We are utilising all available resources and capacity to ensure foolproof security for the Pakistan Super League,” the officer told reporters after chairing a meeting of the patrolling police units at the Qurban Lines yesterday. DIG (Operations) Dr Haider Ashraf, DIG (Investigations) Chaudhry Sultan, and SP Mobiles Faisal Shahzad were also present in the meeting besides others.

The press conference comes one day after the city police department said that more than 7000 policemen “will remain on their toes” to ensure best security arrangements for the mega cricket event.

The CCPO said that the Dolphins Force and Police Response Units would play very important role with regard to the security strategy. The police response units would continue armed patrolling at all the important roads, he added.

“We are reviewing every angle and aspect of the security plan devised for the Qaddafi stadium. Our brave and courageous officers and Jawans (Constables) are committed to help government provide safe entertainment to citizens,” the city police chief told the media.

According to the plan, the police would provide four-layer security to the cricket fans and everyone would be allowed entry to the venue only after complete body search at four different stages. The field officers will use biometric machines, walkthrough gates, and metal detectors during the security operation.

TRAFFIC PLAN

Separately, the CCPO said that the police were giving final touches to a comprehensive traffic plan in order to ensure smooth flow of traffic on city roads on the eve of PSL final.

Amin Wains said that the city traffic police are face of the Lahore police since they are deployed on roads to help motorists. “Every warden of the City Traffic Police is performing his obligation just as adoration. This is the basic prerequisite of our duty to deal citizen in good manners,” the officer said while addressing a gathering of the traffic wardens at Syed Ahmed Mobin Police Lines Manawan on Wednesday.

Chief Traffic Officer Rai Ijaz Ahmad, SP City Asif Siddique, SP Saddar Asif, SP HQRs Imtiaz Ur Rehman, and all the DSPs, Sector In-charges, patrolling officers and a large strength of Traffic wardens were also present on this occasion.

According to the CCPO, the police would continue fighting against criminal and terrorists and every police officer is ready to sacrifice his life to protect the lives and properties of the people. He also appreciated the professionalism of the newly appointed Chief Traffic Officer Rai Ijaz Ahmed stating that he is a valiant and well-experienced officer.

“We expect that under his knack, the city traffic police will step forward as per the vision of Shaheed DIG Traffic Syed Ahmed Mobin, and will play a significant role to be an add-on to the prestige of Lahore Police,” the CCPO added.

CTO Rai Ijaz Ahmed, on this occasion, said that the morale of his force is very high and they are doing rehearsals with regard to traffic management on the mega event. “We will follow the guidelines and footprints of Shaheed DIG Syed Ahmed Mobin who sacrificed his life for the motherland and its people. We will continue serving the communities with commitment and dedication and terrorists can’t deter our resolve,” the CTO said.

All the traffic wardens on roads must treat citizens with due respect, he added.