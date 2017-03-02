LAHORE - In joint search operations with police and intelligence, the Punjab Rangers arrested 49 suspects from different parts of the province on Wednesday.

According to a spokesman, the search operations were joitly conducted by Rangers, Police and intelligence agencies in Lahore, Dera Ghazi Khan, Attock and Rajanpur.

As many as 49 suspects were apprehended and cache of ammunition and liquor were also recovered.

Meanwhile, DG Rangers Major General Azhar Naveed Hayat Khan along with Brigadier Asim Gardezi, Commander Sutlej Rangers visited different areas of Lahore region to monitor security tasks performed by Rangers and police troops.

Apart from Gadafi stadium, the DG also visited entry and exit points of the city and observed security measures taken at Babu Sabo Shahdra and Thokar Naiz Beg.

He appreciated the efforts of soldiers and instructed them to put in all efforts to ensure security. He also acknowledged the efforts of police and other LEAs involved in joint security mechanism.