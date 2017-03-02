LAHORE - Lahore High Court Bar Association’s Chairman Election Board on Wednesday accepted an application challenging result of the bar’s annual election, and allowed verification of votes.

Ch Ramzan, the runner up candidate who was fielded by Independent group of Asma Jahangir, moved the application and submitted that result of the election announced by the election board of the bar was wrong. He stated that the votes cast manually were not compared to those cast electronically. He demanded recounting and verification of votes cast through the both systems.

Javed Iqbal Raja, Board’s chairman, denied the charges of irregularities in the election. However, he accepted the application of the runner-up candidate and directed all candidates of the presidential slot to appear in person on March 11 to hold recount of votes cast on the election day.

The board chairman also directed the bar’s office to engage Nadra for the verification of votes cast electronically saying that the applicant would bear the expenses of the re-examination process. He said Nadra’s IT expert would examine the biometric system of the LHCBA.

After the election, Ch Zulfiqar Ali of professional group led by Hamid Khan was declared as successful candidate by the election board.