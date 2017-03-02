LAHORE­ - Jamaat-e-Islami Punjab chief Mian Maqsood Ahmed has backed operation Radd-ul-Fasaad, but at the same time asked the Punjab government to stop “harassing and targeting” Pashtuns living in the province.

Addressing a press conference at Lahore Press Club on Wednesday, the JI leader said that the Punjab government instead of taking action against terrorists and criminals started victimising the Pashtun families working and living in different cities.

This would increase the ethnic divide in the country, he warned and demanded immediate end to unjustified targeting of Pashtuns.

Meanwhile, 200 religious scholars of Brelvi school of thought have issued a decree in favour of army operation Radd-ul-Fasad against terrorists. The ulema, however, demanded the army to take action against those who were involved in spreading religious hate in the country.

The scholars stressed that the army must operate against those who were openly targeting article 295-C of the constitution thus clearly violating the constitution of Pakistan and hurting the religious sentiments of the millions of people.

Op fruitful, say police

A Punjab police spokesman has said that search operations are being conducted throughout the province without discrimination of area, race, ethnicity or sect to close in on anti-social elements, terrorists and their facilitators.

“These operations are yielding remarkable results,” the spokesman said Wednesday.

“But some people are trying to give this campaign a wrong angle by launching propaganda on the basis of a fake advisory letter associated with district police, Mandi Bahauddin despite the fact that Punjab Police’s official Facebook page had posted rebuttal regarding the fake letter on the same day,” he added.

According to the spokesman, thousands of people have viewed, liked and shared the police message further with millions of audience but still some elements are doing baseless propaganda that Pashtuns are being targeted in operation. “This propaganda is unfounded and unproven,” he claimed as IGP Mushtaq Ahmad Sukhera has made it clear during his recent meetings and video-link conferences that combing and search operations should be conducted without discrimination of area, race, ethnicity or sect.

“Any suspicious person belonging to any area, race, ethnicity or sect should be carefully checked and arrested only if some solid evidence is found. This is out of question that Punjab Police would target any peaceful and patriotic citizen on basis of their area, race, ethnicity or sect during ongoing operation in Punjab.

“Similarly, zero tolerance policy will be adopted regarding the complaint of harassment in context of the search and combing operations and prompt action will be taken against the violators,” the spokesperson added.