LAHORE - Chaired by Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, a high level meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order Monday reviewed in detail security measures adopted for the PSL Final in Lahore.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said the Punjab government enjoyed full support of the Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa and Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif to make the PSL final a success.

“The PSL Final is a mega event and we all need to work round the clock ensure that the match is held in a safe and peaceful environment through fool proof security arrangements,” he stressed.

“Holding PSL final in Lahore is an honor for all of us and we all need to play our part and make the standard arrangements in order to make this event successful with collective efforts.

“It is a matter of honor for Pakistan and we will never let it down,” he added.

Shehbaz Sharif said that such emergency situations always demand extraordinary initiatives. He directed the concerned departments and authorities to perform their duties efficiently by keeping close collaboration with each other and ensure marvelous arrangements in every manner.

The CM also ordered the provisional cabinet committee on law and order to review all the arrangements regularly and vowed to evaluate them himself regularly.

Besides arranging alternative traffic routes for public to spare them from any inconvenience, the CM directed the authorties to provide a free bus shuttle services for the spectators to take them to the stadium.

He also ordered the authoties to take best cleanliness measures in and outside the stadium, and ensure uninterrupted power supply on entry and exit points besides decorating the routes to the stadium with fancy lights.

Shehbaz warned there shouldn’t be any complaint of overcharging of tickets to the spectators.

It was decided in the meeting that extra security measures should be taken for the security of mosques, churches, Imam Bargahs and other worship places.

Interior secretary and commissioner Lahore division briefed the participants of meeting about security and other necessary arrangements. Provincial ministers Rana Sanaullah, Rana Mashood Ahmed, Ayub Gadhi, Syed Raza Ali Gillani, Jahangir Khanzada, advisor Rana Maqbool Ahmed, special assistant Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan, advisor Dr Umer Saif, chief secretary, senior officials of civil, military and law enforcing agencies and secretaries of other concerned departments attended the meeting.

CM MEETS CHINESE

A delegation of a Chinese energy sector company, headed by China’s Consul General Long Dingbin, called on Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and shared interest for investment in energy specifically transmission sector.

Welcoming the investment by Chinese companies, the chief minister said that Pakistan especially Punjab has provided a conducive environment for investors.

“Pakistan and China cherish a strong bond of friendship which has survived through the entire thick and thins. Also, the CPEC is an incredible gift of Chinese President to Pakistan which has opened the new gates of investment here,” he added. Shehbaz proudly said that the CPEC and other development projects are reshaping the history as being self-explanatory precedents of transparency and high speed. He hoped that grand vision of One Belt One Road will bring peace and prosperity in the region through economic stability.

Chen Zhiqiang, the head of Global Energy Interconnection Development & Corporation Organization (GEIDCO), said that they were looking forward to promote cooperation in energy specially transmission sector.

Provincial Minister for Minerals Ch Sher Ali, Quaid-e-Azam Solar Park Limited Company Chairman Ch Arif Saeed, and the Planning & Development chairman were also present at the occasion.