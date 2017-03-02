LAHORE - The Punjab Healthcare Commission conducted a consultative workshop to finalise the Draft of the Minimum Service Delivery Standards for dialysis units and centers.

These standards were developed to standardize the quality of healthcare facilities at dialysis centers, as the MSDS encompasses all the disciplines of healthcare and focuses on ensuring Quality Healthcare Services. As many as 35 Radiologists and Nephrologists from 21 districts; including Nishter Hospital Multan, Bahawalpur Victoria Hospital, Benazir Bhutto Hospital, Shauket Khanum Hospital, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Services Hospital, Jinnah Hospital, Sheikh Zayed Hospital, Mian Munshi Hospital, Fatima Memorial Hospital, Children’s Hospital and District Headquarters Hospital of different districts of the Punjab, reviewed the standards and contributed with their expert opinion and professional experiences. The members of core committee including Prof Hafiz Ijaz, Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute, Prof: Aizaz Mand Ahmad, Ittefaq Hospital and Dr Noman Tarif Fatima Memorial Hospital firmed-up the draft with their professional input and recommendations.

The draft will be finalized after the formal endorsement by the Technical Advisory Committee of the PHC and approval by the Board of Commissioners, followed by notification by the Government of Punjab.

The major features of the draft include the care of patients, quality assurance, management of medication and infection control, management of medical record of patients, assurance of patient health and safety.

Addressing the participants, Chief Operating Officer PHC Dr Ajmal Khan said that the MSDS define a set of the benchmarks for minimum level of mandatory services that Dialysis Units/Centers are responsible to achieve and patients have a right to expect. These standards have been developed only in Pakistan in the SAARC region, with a systematic, integrated and institutionalised approach.