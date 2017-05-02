LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that Imran Khan cuts a sorry figure in politics as he does not know even alphabet of this field.

“Niazi sb must realise the difference between playing cricket and doing politics. Politics is not his domain as such he has earned only shame in this field,” the chief minister said while interacting with the PML-N men Monday.

“You don’t have the capacity to do selfless service to the people and earn respect by that means. You just told lies and created anarchy and promoted indecency, undemocratic attitudes and hypocrisy over the last four years,” he said to Imran.

He asked Imran Khan to feel ashamed of the baseless allegations he leveled on the PML-N leadership which, he claimed, has the credit of saving billion of rupees of the poor nation through their wise decisions.

The chief minister said the PML-N adversaries are upset as the lot of the country is going to be changed due to revolutionary steps of the government. Snubbing those who demand resignation of the Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Shehhaz Sharif said, such elements are in fact defaming the public mandate by raising demand of the PM resignation.

The PTI through their politics of dhara and protest inflicted huge loss to the poor nation and spare no chance to shatter economy of the country, he said.

Shehbaz Sharif also held the PPP responsible for neglecting the power sector during its term and said the nation paid very heavy cost for this PPP’s criminal act. Had the PPP government attended to addressing the problem of electricity instead of focusing on loot and plunder of the national kitty during its tenure, the nation would not have faced the darkness today.

He said that national resources were badly looted in the name of development projects and the corruption, nepotism and plunder during the PPP government. During the regime of former rulers, a new story of corruption emerged every day with the rising of the sun.

He said that the hard work of PML-N government is yielding results. Economy is strengthening and foreign exchange reserves have reached to new heights in the national history. The CPEC is producing new opportunities for the lakhs of people. He said Pakistan is changing and the darkness is being fast removed.