LAHORE - The Federal Invetigation Agency on Monday obtained physical remand for four days of the accused including two doctors and two paramedics involved in illegal transplant of kidneys.

The agency had on Saturday arrested two doctors transplanting kidneys to foreigners at a rented house in Lahore. Acting on a tip-off, FIA Deputy Director Jameel Ahmad Khan-led team raided House No-151/E sector of EME Housing Society and arrested Prof Dr Fawad and Dr Altamash, Secretary General of Young Doctors Association (YDA), while they were transplanting of kidneys.

“We have detected more people involved in this heinous business, and have also recovered some medical equipments and instruments used in operations from the residence of Saqib, the leader of the gang,” an FIA investigator told The Nation while seeking anonymity.

The officersaid that during preliminary inquiry, Professor Fawad and Dr Altamsh have disclosed the names of certain hospitals in the city whose management was involved in illegal transplant of the kidneys.

Dr Fawad and ring leader Saqib were already facing FIRs with local police in the same business but unfortunately they got bails from courts and were again on their business, he maintained.

The investigator believed that Saqib was owner of banglows in posh areas purchased with ill-gotten money and he has gone underground after FIA raided. Two paramedics were also part of the gang, the officer added.

Among the donors were a rickshaw driver Amir and female Roushni who were promised to be paid Rs150,000 each.

Amir decided to sell his kidney to pay back his loan, it is reported. However, Roushni could not be able to give her statement due to excessive bleeding, the official said, adding that the FIA arranged a professor from Mayo hospital to look after her.

Among the recipients were two Omani nationals who paid Rs4 million per head to the doctors for transplantation. An FIA investigator said that they did not arrest donors and victims since they were already trapped by the doctors.

FIA also recovered a kidney from the scene which was removed the body of female donor but doctors could not transplant due to excessive bleeding of Roushni. To a question, the investigator said that owner of the house was residing out of country and house was given on rent through a property dealer.

FIA was recently authorized to take action against such criminal doctors under Human Oragns Transplant Authroity (HOTA) Act 2010 under which a person involved in this crime could face punishment of ten years imprisonment.

Since the incident made headlines, the doctors’ community on social media has widely condemned the act of arrested doctors and has demanded exemplary punishment to them.

