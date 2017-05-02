LAHORE - A woman was wounded critically when a gas-cylinder exploded at a house in the State Life Housing Society early Monday, rescue workers said. The lady was shifted to a hospital by Edhi ambulance service. According to the victim family, Sumera was cooking meal when the gas cylinder exploded in the kitchen, all of a sudden. The victim, as a result, received multiple burns, rescuer workers said.

MAN FOUND DEAD

A 40-year-old man was found dead in Qila Gujjar Singh police area on Monday. The body was moved to the morgue fro autopsy. Police identified the victim as Ali Muhammad. Investigators said the deceased was a drug addict. The police were investigating the death.