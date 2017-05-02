LAHORE - The days of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in the office are numbered, PPP’s Qamar Zaman Kaira said on Monday ahead of a grand protest against the PML-N government this week.

“The ouster of Nawaz Sharif from the premiership is written on the wall,” said Kaira, who is President of Pakistan People’s Party from Punjab. He was addressing his party workers at a ceremony held here in connection with Labour Day.

Qamar Zaman Kaira who has been information minister during the last PPP government, expressed the resolve to hold protest at Iqbal Park on May 4 against the PML-N government on long hours outages, price hike and other problems to the common man.

“The PPP is still awaiting permission from the Punjab government PML-N government to hold the protest,” Kaira told the PPP workers.

He went on to say that PPP was determined to stage protest at 2pm on May 4 at Iqblal Park when Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif would also be renamed after his claims to end loadshedding have proved false.

“The PPP wants to give Shehbaz Sharif another name as he had himself offered to rename him if the PML-N government in the centre will not end the electricity crisis.

Starting from the time period of six months, the Punjab CM during the PPP government had sought maximum two years period to completely end the electricity crisis and that period of time has long elapsed while the power crisis continues to haunt,” he added.

Kaira also turned down the Prime Minister’s notification on the Dawn Leaks inquiry report saying, “the actual culprits behind maligning the army have not been taken to task.” He also feared the PML-N would set the Dawn Leaks record on fire to hamper action on the issue.

The PPP leader accused the PML-N government of selling out the profit earning institutions to the friends of Sharifs. However he said, the PML-N government would no more be able to play that tricks as the days of this government have been numbered.

Kaira said “the record of the Sharifs malpractices is also with the international institutions so attempt to set alight any record will of no use to them”.

He also warned of launching a strong movement against the Sharifs government. “In the event of movement, the PML-N would be left with the only choice of leaving the power.”