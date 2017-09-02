LAHORE - The city district administration has granted permission to 108 charity organisations for hides collection in specific areas of provincial capital on the eve of Eidul Azha.

After scrutiny, the District Intelligence Committee rejected 78 out of 186 applications for incomplete papers, poor company profile or suspicion of connection with banned outfits.

The district administration and the city police will monitor collection of animal hides to ensure that banned outfits are not involved in the activity. The administration has also banned use of loudspeakers for requesting people to give hides to specific organisations. Violators will be tried under Punjab Sound Systems (regulation) Act 2015. Businessmen purchasing hides have also been directed to ensure that they are dealing with organisations having lawful permission from district administration.