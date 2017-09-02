LAHORE - Experts have forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of scattered rains for Lahore on Eid and following days.

Rain is expected at isolated places of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and Fata during Eid holidays. Mainly hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

Meanwhile, parts of the country including the City received rainfall of varying intensities on Friday, disturbing routine life by causing inundation, traffic jams, power outages and water scarcity.

Widespread rain-thunderstorm occurred in Sindh, Punjab and at scattered places in Quetta, Sibbi, Hazara divisions, Fata, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Clouds, winds and scattered rains made weather pleasant by causing considerable decrease in the mercury.

In Lahore, rains started late night and continued intermittently till at noon. Steady rains in the morning turned roads and streets not only in low lying areas but also in several posh into lakes and ponds. It took hours to Wasa to clear inundated rainwater after stoppage of rains. Several localities could not be cleared even till filing of this report.

Inundated rainwater on portions of roads, roadsides and slippery conditions caused massive traffic jams in several localities. Localities along route of under construction Orange Line Metro Train, Westwood Colony, Ali Town, Judicial Colony, portions of Johar Town, Main Boulevard Allama Iqbal Town, Qartaba Chowk, Sir Agha Khan Road, Nisbat Road, Mughalpura, Harbanspura, Waris Road, Empress Road, Kashmir Road, Nicholson Road, Data Nagar, Usman Gunj, Misri Shah and Gawalmandi were amongst worst affected areas.

High velocity winds and rains caused tripping of dozens of Lesco feeders. Outages affected operation of Wasa tubewells, creating shortage of water in several localities.

Patches of clouds, winds and rains caused decrease in temperature, making weather pleasant.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded 34 degree Celsius and 25C respectively. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded 84 per cent.

The relief, however, was short lived as abundance of sunshine after the rains caused considerable increase in temperature with high humidity making the weather oppressive, causing people to sweat profusely.

According to experts, seasonal low lies over north Balochistan. Light to moderate monsoon currents are penetrating upper parts of the country and likely to continue for 02 to 03 days .A trough of westerly wave is still persisting over northern areas of the country.