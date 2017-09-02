LAHORE - District Election Commissioner/Returning Officer NA-120 Lahore-III Muhammad Shahid has directed Deputy Commissioner Lahore to ensure implementation on Code of Conduct
in letter and spirit for the by-poll, going to be held on September 17. According to a spokesperson for the Election Commission of
Pakistan, Lahore office, car pallies are not allowed to travel long distance except if they have pre-arranged corner meetings at specific designated places. It said loud-speakers will not be allowed for campaign except at the election meetings, told by the RO in the letter issued on August 30. The RO also directed the Deputy Commissioner to ensure the implementation of the Code of Conduct otherwise he will be responsible
and for non-compliance, the matter will be referred to ECP for further proceeding.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 02-Sep-2017 here.