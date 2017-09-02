LAHORE - Eidul Azha, also known as Bakra Eid, is that time of the year when everyone spends the day with family. Hundreds of thousands of people leave for their hometowns as government announces Eid holidays.

But duty comes first for Constable Rafaqat Ali, who is in police service for the last 12 years and never celebrated the Eid day with family and children.

“I have children, a wife, and parents in Manga Mandi, and have not been able to celebrate any Eid with them since I joined the service. But I had an idea (of such a duty) even before joining the police service. During our training, we had been told that duty comes first for a police officer,” said the official of the city police department.

Ali is among thousands of policemen who will guard markets, mosques, public grounds for Eid prayers, and the city roads on Eid day. “If everything remains peaceful, this is our Eid. Our duty is more important than anything else. We cannot leave the position for a minute. We are here to protect our people. If they are safe then we are happy,” Ali says with a smiling face.

“Of course, it is really great to be with family on this special day. We miss such an event. And now, it has become a part of job.”

Some 5,000 cops are deployed across the provincial metropolis to maintain peace during Eid holidays in addition to Police Response Units and Dolphins Squads which will patrol city road. Security has been heightened across the Punjab province amid Taliban threats. This year, terrorists targeted police in Lahore by launching suicide bomb attacks. Several police officers died in two suicide bombings in the provincial capital.

Away from his hometown in Renala Khurd, Constable Zakir Hussain is on guard at a police checkpoint on Lahore’s Canal Road. He has been in service for the past 34 years. “In the (police) department, our Eid is performing our duty. I could not get an opportunity to have this day with my family. However, I will visit my village house (located some 100 kilometer away from Lahore) when I will be granted leave,” Hussain said.

Hussain will remain present at his duty point on the Canal Road from 07:00am to 07:00pm. He will leave the place when the next shift will arrive. “When we will guard roads people will be relax and comfortable. So, this is our duty to protect the lives and properties of the people,” he told The Nation.

While Hussain remains in the field, hundreds of his colleagues will celebrate the day at the police stations and Police Lines in Qila Gujjar Singh. Senior police officers will also join the cops at lunch. However, many officers will be served food at the place of their duty.

Capital city police officer Muhammad Amin Wains last week ordered his force to “remain on their toes” to ensure foolproof security arrangements on Eid days.

“Safety arrangements must be ensured in every sector of society and Lahore Police are utilising all of its resources to ensure the safety of life and property of citizens,” the police chief said.

“Terrorists don’t have any religion, they target innocent people and today we are here to devise a strategy to get rid of terrorists. Railway and bus stands are the source of exit and entrance in the city and we should focus on that. Lahore Police will ensure foolproof security arrangements during Eid holidays so that citizens could travel safely,” he added.

Muhammad Amin Wains also unveiled a comprehensive security plan with massive deployment of force to guard key government installations, shopping malls, markets, and worship places.

In addition to city police personnel, hundreds of traffic police officers are also deployed in Lahore to ensure smooth flow of vehicular traffic in this sprawling metropolis. Security searches are also intensified at all the entry and exit points of the city to intercept the movement of suspected elements.