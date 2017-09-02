LAHORE - The provincial food authority is gearing up for implementation of Punjab Protection of Breast Feeding and Child Nutrition Act 2012 and Rules 2017 to have a check on infant milk manufacturing companies.

Both departments decided on a working plan to implement on the sections mentioned in the Punjab Protection of Breast Feeding and Child Nutrition Rules 2017. The final decision will be taken once consultation will be done with all stakeholders.

PFA has also given directives to all the infant milk manufacturing companies to remove the tagline from the milk packs - “Infant formula is alternative to breast milk”. There is also complete ban on the advertisements of infant milk in the premises of hospitals.

PFA Director General Noorul Amin Mengal told The Nation that “children are the future of nation and we will not let any company to play with the future of our generations.”

Earlier, he presided a meeting held with officials of Department of Integrated Reproductive Maternal Newborn and Child Health and Nutrition.

Adequate nutrition during infancy and early childhood is essential to ensure the growth, health and development of children to their full potential.

A strategy was devised in the meeting according to which infant formula means a breast-milk substitute specially manufactured to satisfy the nutritional requirements of infants during the first months of life up to the introduction of appropriate complementary feeding.

It was decided that the product is processed by physical means only and so packaged as to prevent spoilage and contamination under all normal conditions of handling, storage and distribution. The essential composition for infant formula is a product based on milk of cows or other halal milch animals. The nutritional safety and adequacy of infant formulae will be scientifically demonstrated to support growth and development of infants. Infant milk should contain per 100 mL not less than 60 kCal and not more than 70 kCal.

The meeting also decided that infant formulae based on milk protein less than 1.8 g protein per 100 kCal should be clinically evaluated.

WASTED

Meanwhile on Friday, Punjab Food Authority (PFA) wasted almost 4,500 litre adulterated milk.

According to a PFA spokesman, special teams under the supervision of ADG (Operations) Rafia Haider checked 238 vehicles at different entry points of the city early in the morning and found adulterated milk in 91 vehicles which was wasted.

The PFA teams also wasted 410 litres milk in Faisalabad, 470 litres in Gujranwala, 766 litres in Multan, 530 litres milk in Rawalpindi.