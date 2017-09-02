LAHORE - Clinging to buses, atop the trains or riding their own conveyance, migratory workers and students – who make up a big part of Lahore’s usual rush – have reached their homes for Eid.

The Eid exodus completed Friday night as hundreds of thousands of people left the city to celebrate the event in their hometowns with families and friends.

These ‘outsiders’ in the provincial metropolis had started returning to their towns and villages days ahead of Eidul Azha.

Though there is no concrete data available about the numbers of these occasional travellers, transporters and authorities say around five million people leave the city on every Eid.

The activity takes place twice in a year (Eidul Fitr and Eidul Azha), massively burdening the city’s bus terminals and Lahore Railway Station. This year, the Pakistan Railways operated five special trains to share the burden of other transport on the occasion.

Transport operators, except few reputed companies, taking benefit of the situation, start fleecing the passengers and charge heavy fare from them. Despite efforts of Motorways and Highways Police and provincial transport department, a proper check on overcharging seems just not working.

“I paid Rs800 to go to Jhang against the common day fare of Rs500. Besides paying almost double, I had to stand in queue for more than an hour to get the ticket,” said Shafqat Ali, a 22 year old factory worker, at Niazi Bus Terminals.

On the other hand, bus operators make typical excuse for overcharging. “We come back to Lahore from other cities with empty bus so we charge even less as compared to the two-way fare, which is Rs1,000 from Jhang to Lahore. But we get only Rs800 which is Rs200 less,” said a bus operator, requesting anonymity.

Huge rush was seen at General Bus Stand Badami Bagh, Niazi Bus Terminal, Jinnah Bus Terminal Thoker Bypass and Daewoo Bus Terminal Thoker on Friday morning. Moreover, it caused traffic jam for long hours at main Indus Highways, GT Road and city’s exit and entry points.

But the situation became normal in the evening as majority of the passengers had already left the city.

The city is presenting a deserted look today, with 40 per cent of outsiders already left for their hometowns and villages.