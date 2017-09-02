LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that selfless public service is main agenda of the Pakistan Muslim League-N government.

“Resources are the trust of the nation and every penny is being spent on the public welfare with honesty and utmost care. Transparency, quality and speed have been ensured in development schemes and our projects are an example of its own with regard to transparency,” the CM said while talking to MNA Hafiz Abdul Karim who called on him on Friday. Punjab Baitul Maal Chairman Salman Mangla was also present on the occasion. “It is for the first time in the country’s history that billions of rupees have been saved in different development schemes,” Shehbaz added.

He further said that negative politics of falsehood and baseless allegations died of its own and the people realised that the accusers wanted to obstruct the journey of progress.

“The politics of mendacity has not succeeded in the past nor will it be successful in the future. The elements trying to impede the journey of development and prosperity of the people have been politically isolated.”

BIG LOANS FOR SMALL FARMERS

In a separate meeting with Provincial Agricultural Minister Naeem Akhtar Bhabha, CM Shehbaz said that the provincial government has given historic package for the development of agriculture sector and prosperity of the farmers. “Every penny of this agriculture package is being spent on the welfare of the farmers efficiently and it has returned the farmers their right. Under this agriculture package, the farmers are being given relief at their doorsteps,” he added.

Shehhaz Sharif said that interest free loans amounting to billions of rupees are being provided to the small farmers on easy terms. “Every possible step has been adopted to save the farmers from global recession,” he said, adding Pakistan will move further if the farmers prospered. Therefore, he stated, every possible help has been provided to the farmers for the development of the agriculture sector and it has yielded positive results. He vowed to protect fully rights of the small farmers.

SHEHBAZ ALL PRAYERS FOR SISTER-IN-LAW/KALSOOM

CM Shehbaz Sharif has thanked the Almighty for the successful surgery of Kalsoom Nawaz, spouse of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Kulsoom had been operated upon in London for the throat cancer that was diagnosed during her medical check-up visit to UK. Local media reported quoting the UK doctors as saying that the cancer developed in Kalsoom’s throat was at elementary stage and treatable. The former first lady underwent successful surgery on Thursday. Shehbaz Sharif, in his message, has prayed for his sister-in-law’s early recovery and long life. He said the nation prayed for the successful operation of Kulsoom Nawaz and thankfully their prayers have been accepted.